...a mediocre habit - "Died Around Here" - Thefts & Covers - [Acid Rock]

Psychedelic acid rock music video from ...a mediocre habit
Download the album here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/album/thefts-covers
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/7qRAWaGIJFbTpDuINQwKxX
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/a-mediocre-habit/1414191070
Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar/harmonica
Troy Reif - lead guitar/vocals
Ed Toal - bass
Ray MacAdams - keyboards