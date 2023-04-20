© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special IG For Afghanistan Slams Biden Admin For Unprecedented Lack Of Cooperation
John Sopko:
“The lack of cooperation by state, and I’m not talking about the IGs, I’m talking about the Department of State and to a lesser extent USAID is unprecedented in the nearly 12 years that I have been the SIGAR.
And I must add in the two decades that I did congressional oversight, both in the Senate and the House, due to this refusal to fully cooperate a significant portion of SIGAR’s work, including the two reports, the five reports we did for this committee have been hindered and delayed.”
