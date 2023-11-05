BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Insurrection Of The California Government Against "We The People" Of California And New California
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
763 followers
201 views • 11/05/2023

Paul Preston of the New California State movement explains what a real insurrection looks like and what it does against the good people in the state of California by it's own state government which is no longer a real legitimate government according to the U.S. Constitution but has become an insurrectionist and tyrannical government as lead by Gavin Newsom and the legislature and even the judiciary.

The New California State movement will be and is the solution to ending the tyranny and insurrection going on in California against all the people in California and this tyranny and other tyranny's going on in our country are supported by the current illegitimate presidential administration of the Biden presidency. This tyranny too will come to an end and must come to an end for the survival of our nation.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/california-insurrection


.

Keywords
californiaconstitutionevilusrevolutioninsurrectionglobalistsfreedomswargovernmentnewbidenstatetyrannynewsomrebelliondestroyedendinggavintyrantdictatorsdo not complypush backj6by law
