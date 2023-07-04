4/07/2023 -- Major fires break out across 7 states / Midwest USA -- Hot Spots turn to fires

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thousands of hotspots and fires appear at once, major spread of fires and smoke across Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, and Illinois. Link to view live on satellite here:Shortwave IR view: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
True color view: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
I do not think these are control burns or farmers burning their fields.
Remember when the scumbag paid pet for hire "author" named "Anna Merlan" at "vice media" wrote that smear article saying "only dutchsinse can see" the hotspots while disparaging me on earthquake forecasting?
Well, they sure look even MORE foolish now in 2023 for denying the hot spots, don't they?! https://www.vice.com/en/article/kz4jy...
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos