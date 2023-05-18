"STAY TRUE TO YOUR ASSIGNED GENDER"- GAY, LESBIAN, TRANSGENDER- REPENT & GOD WILL RECEIVE YOU

#GAY #TRANS #USA #WORLD

Today's word: GOD CREATED THEM MALE AND FEMALE, IN HIS OWN IMAGE. You can't improve an original. An original male is unique, an original female is hand-made. We are God's handiwork, His design, perfectly made to interact with Him in spiritual reality and a natural environment that cannot be changed. "Gender identity", "Gender Politics", "Gender Fluid"- These things are concepts created to cause confusion and make people wander from the truth. THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES TO EVIL CHOCIES, when you allow pride to dictate your direction you will crash into a wall and be broken. Hear the message without your emotions- "WHAT WILL YOU GIVE IN EXCHANGE FOR YOUR SOUL?" Until you return to Eden where man is man & woman and woman, Satan will remain a predator in your life. This is the prophetic message of the Lord Jesus Christ: "Repent, and God will receive you."





**WARNING:** Spiritual warfare is about to amp up, larger and more powerful spirits people will be fighting the worst urges they never faced before. The Holy Spirit has warned persistently - Whoever will not surrender to Yah and walk in holiness, his free will be bent to the will of demons. It is not an easy pathway to Heaven. TAKE HEED THAT NO MAN DECEIVE YOU (Matthew 24:4).





man woman creation garden Eden origins Genesis obedience Word of God Jesus Yeshua holiness sanctification life Cross Yah Holy Spirit repent repentance holiness sinfulness sin righteousness fear of God righteous homosexuality gay straight lesbian trans transgender society moral fabric morality gender politics ideology soul lost trade doctors butchers death gender affirming hospital hormone therapy regret sorrow painful choices children transition ally culture politics talking points detransition political temptation confusion





