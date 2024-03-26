Who's Behind the TikTok Ban? - Censorship Industrial Complex - The Greyzone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Congress pushing to ban Tiktok to protect Americans from Chinese surveillance? Or could the Israel lobby be once again pushing the censorship agenda. The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss.
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
#TheGrayzone