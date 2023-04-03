John Birch Society CEO Responds to Recent Media Attacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As more people awaken to the threat posed by the conspiratorial forces working to destroy national sovereignty and individual liberty, Establishment propaganda media organs are blaming and smearing The John Birch Society. Over the last few weeks, several major media outlets have reported that the JBS is responsible for the “radicalism” taking over the Right. JBS CEO Bill Hahn breaks down the deceptive smears and discusses the truth about the JBS.