Steve Hilton: We've Lost Free Speech in America

Fox News host Steve Hilton warns America's ideals are under threat by the Democratic Party
This is the Democrats ideological extremism in action.
Virtue signaling over Ukraine, the horrendous surrender to Taliban and catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan
They dont give a damn about our borders - Biden opened our border a year before Putin invaded Ukraine.
'The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.' #foxnews #fox #thenextrevolution
Source
https://rumble.com/v2ezney-steve-hilton-weve-lost-free-speech-in-america.html