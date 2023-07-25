Footage of a UKR Bradley IFV being destroyed on the Zaporozhye front.

Song: Donbass is with us and with us, God (Title: Donbass is Behind Us)

God with us . If God be for us who can be against us.English Lyrics:

Donbas za nami (russian song)

In the deep darkness, a beast awoke,

and to the God, the price was named,

everyone bowed down, even brothers in Christ,

everyone bowed down, but not my country



The year was graceful and fruitful,

and with blood and death it was painted,

the lead filled clouds overtook the skies,

everything bowed down, but not my country



Half of the sky is aflame, half of the sky in smog,

Donbas is behind us, and God is with us!



Half of the sky is aflame, half of the sky in smog,

Russia is with us, and so is God!



Here the memory never gave up on our fathers,

we never gave up on our forefathers lands,

not for any price will you find the words,

to give a life for fatherland is nothing



And once again the Russian power is at hand,

both life and death, for our country are red,

it stands and holds the heavenly clouds,

my undefeated county



Half of the sky is aflame, half of the sky in smog,

Donbas is behind us, and God is with us!



Half of the sky is aflame, half of the sky in smog,

Russia is with us, and so is God!



May be it that you die on the cross,

but on our knees we shall not be thrown,

on the bloody battlefield, one is for all,

holds and keeps the heavenly clouds Donbas



Half of the sky is aflame, half of the sky in smog,

Donbas is behind us, and God is with us!



Half of the sky is aflame, half of the sky in smog,

Russia is with us, and so is God!



Half of the sky is aflame, half of the sky in smog,<

Moskva is behind us, and God is with us!



Half of the sky is aflame, half of the sky in smog,

Russia is with us, and so is God!