Pay attention - a testimonal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Veronica has done a treatment course of telepathic trauma therapy with Ole, and here is a short exerpt from a conversation she had with Ole about what she has experienced during and after their work.
If you want to know more, you can watch the entire conversation here:
https://www.brighteon.com/e4606d14-fbea-4e79-a730-16d7fdff63ec
Reach out if you want to do a treatment course as well, where you get to heal your traumas and learn to listen to your body. www.innate.one