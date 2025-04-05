Dark Cloud Causes Dark Day In Response To A Sunday Law. SDA Meat In Due Season Is Raining New Light

Soon the Dark Cloud will appear to cover the sun and this will bring fear in the hearts of men as we witness a day like never before. The Dark Day is God's response to an ungodly Sunday law passed in America seeking to bring the nation back to God. God's judgments will fall in response to America rejecting the true Sabbath which is Saturday and bowing to the false Sabbath, Sunday. Seventh Day Adventists have been given the investigative judgment message and now God has poured new light to us which reveals the The Judgment of the Living has begun. This is the meat in due season for the flock.





Judgment Of The Living Has Begun:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2





SDA Fallen Stars: Doug Batchelor, Stephen Bohr, Andrew Henriques. SDA Executive Judgment & Apostasy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88R0FWbYfEA&t=1041s





Job 22:13

And thou sayest, How doth God know? can he judge through the dark cloud?





Job 36:32-33





32 With clouds he covereth the light; and commandeth it not to shine by the cloud that cometh betwixt.





33 The noise thereof sheweth concerning it, the cattle also concerning the vapour.





Ezekiel 32:7-8





7 And when I shall put thee out, I will cover the heaven, and make the stars thereof dark; I will cover the sun with a cloud, and the moon shall not give her light.





8 All the bright lights of heaven will I make dark over thee, and set darkness upon thy land, saith the Lord God.





Deuteronomy 4:11





11 And ye came near and stood under the mountain; and the mountain burned with fire unto the midst of heaven, with darkness, clouds, and thick darkness.





Jeremiah 33:14-18





14 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord, that I will perform that good thing which I have promised unto the house of Israel and to the house of Judah.





15 In those days, and at that time, will I cause the Branch of righteousness to grow up unto David; and he shall execute judgment and righteousness in the land.





16 In those days shall Judah be saved, and Jerusalem shall dwell safely: and this is the name wherewith she shall be called, The Lord our righteousness.





17 For thus saith the Lord; David shall never want a man to sit upon the throne of the house of Israel;





18 Neither shall the priests the Levites want a man before me to offer burnt offerings, and to kindle meat offerings, and to do sacrifice continually.





