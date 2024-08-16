God’s Deliverance of America 08/16/2024

Some say Trump is our deliverer. Trump is not Jesus, but in the natural he could be used of God to clean and purify this nation! We look at past times when God used Samson, Jehu, Gideon and Elijah to deliver Israel from Baal worshippers or the "Deep State" as we need again today.

Welcome to our Friday Night Bible Study. Here we learn more about the Word of God and would love to share that with you! Please remember to invite all your friends to join us, and we hope you have a wonderful time.

Bible Chapters: Leviticus, Exodus & Revelation

Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson

We do something very unusual in our Bible study!

We read the Bible!

Typically, from 2 to 5 chapters per session.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com

To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/

Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/

EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support