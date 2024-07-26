You are what you eat - literally!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrea Beaman joins Jaymie Icke and they explore the transformative power of diet and lifestyle changes. Andrea shares her personal journey from battling #thyroid disease to achieving vibrant health through natural methods. Discover how shifting your mindset, understanding the root causes of illness, and embracing holistic approaches can lead to lasting wellness. Andrea’s inspiring story and practical tips will motivate you to take charge of your health and make informed choices for a better, healthier life.
Watch the full episode here: https://www.ickonic.com/Watch/2638