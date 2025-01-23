BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump 47 Begins with Massive Change
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
91 views • 7 months ago

January 22, 2025 - President Trump amazed friends and foes alike with his zeal to begin implementing the policies he has promised to Make America Great Again. Between his inauguration and the day’s celebrations, he signed hundreds of executive orders, held press conferences, and began changing the American cultural and political landscape. But there’s one that gives us cause for concern. Let’s take a look.

trumpnewspoliticstrump inaugurationj6trump executive orders
