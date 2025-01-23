Trump 47 Begins with Massive Change

January 22, 2025 - President Trump amazed friends and foes alike with his zeal to begin implementing the policies he has promised to Make America Great Again. Between his inauguration and the day’s celebrations, he signed hundreds of executive orders, held press conferences, and began changing the American cultural and political landscape. But there’s one that gives us cause for concern. Let’s take a look.

Thanks for watching and Praying!





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.