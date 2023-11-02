Her neck was tight, her head was swollen, she couldn't breathe and tears kept flowing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Nov 2, 2023
We rushed to the clinic, this puppy was in a very bad condition
Looking at his face, he must be really nervous
The previous treatment didn't help Sheila, her chin swelled up terribly
Sheila was so exhausted, so weak. she couldn't even walk
The next morning, the test results came out, she had low calcium and weak kidneys
She found it hard to eat and could not eat because of the edema. She lost a lot of strength
This girl seemed to have been abused before
Oh my god, she absolutely did not deserve to suffer.
Sheila was no better, weak and out of breath, breathing heavily in the morning.
Today we would also urinate by cystoscopy
Her urine was dark... what was wrong with the kidneys...
Sheila lost a lot of weight after 4 days of treatment
