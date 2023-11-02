Her neck was tight, her head was swollen, she couldn't breathe and tears kept flowing

Pitiful Animal





Nov 2, 2023





We rushed to the clinic, this puppy was in a very bad condition

Looking at his face, he must be really nervous

The previous treatment didn't help Sheila, her chin swelled up terribly

Sheila was so exhausted, so weak. she couldn't even walk

The next morning, the test results came out, she had low calcium and weak kidneys

She found it hard to eat and could not eat because of the edema. She lost a lot of strength

This girl seemed to have been abused before

Oh my god, she absolutely did not deserve to suffer.

Sheila was no better, weak and out of breath, breathing heavily in the morning.

Today we would also urinate by cystoscopy

Her urine was dark... what was wrong with the kidneys...

Sheila lost a lot of weight after 4 days of treatment

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eJjrbUqroE