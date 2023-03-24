BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Detransition: Former Transgender K-Pop Singer Oli London’s Faith Journey, Protecting Kids | Ep 69
14 views • 03/24/2023

Former British K-Pop singer Oli London joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to share his journey to amassing more than 2 million followers during his plastic surgeries to become a woman, how he transitioned back into a man and is speaking out on the dangers of transgenderism for children, the ideology preying on the mentally ill, social media influenced children & autistic teens. He also talks about the work he's doing surrounding men in women sports and spaces, and how he found his true identity in Christ in his new book, Detransition: A Memoir.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


Detransition: A Memoir - https://www.amazon.com/Detransition-Memoir-Oli-London/dp/1510778063/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3SZSMUAJHZHLR&keywords=detransition+oli+london&qid=1679359387&sprefix=detransition+oli+london%2Caps%2C96&sr=8-1


Help grow the We The Patriots USA Podcast community, by prayerfully becoming a monthly contributor: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/donate/


Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom


childrenwomankpop
