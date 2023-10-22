Israel - "Only Through Blood Will the Land Be Ours" - They Knew that this would Happen - Head of the Snake - Imagine what it would take to Control the World.

I'm sharing this video from, 'Israeli News Live', Steven Ben-Nun, on YouTube, others, from 10/20/2023.

"Only Through Blood Will the Land Be Ours" Is a quote directly from the book "Holocaust Victims Accuse" written by Rabbi Schonfield. It is stated in the book as well that in order to get a Jewish state there had to be the shedding of Jewish blood in the Diaspora. So imagine what it would take to control the world.

The man in the image thumbnail is a former Mossad Agent. I posted a short clip with him, a few days ago. Here it is:

Former Israeli Mossad Agent Explains How Israel Controls the Narrative

https://www.brighteon.com/0fdd3fd6-126f-428d-8328-c7559fa30945









