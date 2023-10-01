Why Conservatives Need 'Indoctrination Centers' Liz Wheeler The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 196

Glenn Beck





Sep 30, 2023





Liz Wheeler, host of “The Liz Wheeler Show,” wants everyone to know that our children are being attacked by “forces of Marxism.” It’s NOT an exaggeration, and her new book, “Hide Your Children: Exposing the Marxists Behind the Attack on America’s Kids,” shows exactly how the far Left has the nation’s youngest citizens in its crosshairs — especially within America’s public schools. In this episode of “The Glenn Beck Podcast,” Wheeler joins Glenn to outline exactly where these attacks are taking place. Plus, they discuss why Planned Parenthood recently has become a major force in the trans rights movement, the woke villainization of white, Christian men, and the biggest misconceptions regarding AI (artificial intelligence).





SPONSORS:

My Patriot Supply is the nation’s largest preparedness company. Go to https://mypatriotsupply.com, and when you buy their three-month emergency food kit, which lasts up to 25 years in storage, you’re going to get a bonus package of crucial survival gear – worth over $200 – for free!





Home Title Lock. Home title fraud is growing 2.5x faster than credit card fraud. You could be a victim and not even know it. Visit https://HomeTitleLock.com and use the promo code BECK to get 30 days of free protection.

When you buy socks from https://grip6.com/BECK, you’re supporting American ranchers and American manufacturers and getting a pair of socks that keep your feet warm in the winter and cool in the summer.





Right now, you can save $200 on an EdenPURE Thunderstorm Air Purifier 3-pack for whole-home protection. You’ll get three units for under $200. That's a fraction of the cost compared to other air purifiers that can go for over $600. Just go to http://edenpuredeals.com and enter discount code GLENN.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOQVonOnBaI