An Inside Look at the World of Orbs, with April, Penny and Stone - Part 1 of 2

Orb panel

The panel discussed their experiences and theories on orbs, focusing on their appearances, behaviors, and potential origins. April Cotton Dyck shared her extensive collection of orb photos, categorizing them into 18 varieties and emphasizing their conscious nature. Stone Hobbit detailed her observations of orbs, including their ability to shape-shift and communicate through colors and patterns. Penny Koons highlighted her recent orb photography, noting the presence of orbs in various settings and their potential to represent deceased loved ones. The discussion included the idea that orbs might be influenced by higher dimensions and the importance of frequency in understanding their communication methods.





Action Items

• Conduct experiments to test the ability of orbs to change color or shape based on requests or intentions.

• Explore the potential connection between orbs and the Sasquatch people.

• Investigate the possibility of measuring the frequency or energy of orbs to gain more understanding of their nature.





Outline





Setting the Stage for the Meeting

• Brian introduces the meeting date and participants: April Cotton Dyck, Stone Hobbit, and Penny Koons.

• Brian provides detailed backgrounds for each participant, highlighting their experiences and contributions to the field of orbs.

• Brian outlines the meeting agenda, including each participant.

• April begins by discussing her experiences with orbs, emphasizing their natural occurrence and the variety of forms they take.





April's Insights on Orbs

April's website is https://makingcontactwithorbs.com/

• April explains her process of capturing orb photos since 2017 and the wide variety of orbs she has encountered.

• She mentions the importance of technology in capturing orbs and her belief that orbs are conscious and intentional.

• April shares her experiences with orbs appearing in various settings, including indoors and outdoors, and their potential for communication.

• She discusses the excitement of sharing photos and the ongoing research into the nature of orbs.





Stone Hobbit's Perspective on Orbs

Stone's website is https://www.stonehobbit.com/

• Stone Hobbit agrees with April's observations and shares her own experiences with orbs, including their various forms and energies.

• She recounts her early days in photography and the frequent appearance of orbs in her photos.

• Stone describes different types of orbs, including those in ships, living bio-light forms, and dimensional ones.

• She emphasizes the importance of acknowledging the existence of orbs and the curiosity they exhibit.





Penny Koons’ Introduction to Orbs

You can tontact Penny at [email protected]

• Penny Koons shares her excitement about photographing orbs since 2022 and her belief that orbs are energy and consciousness.

• She mentions her dead parents appearing to her in orb form and the joy of capturing orbs every night.

• Penny discusses the variety of orbs she has photographed, including those that shapeshift and colors.

• She expresses her eagerness to continue photographing orbs and learning more about their significance.





Sharing Photos and Videos of Orbs

• April begins sharing her orb photos, including a mechanical-looking orb, distinct colored orbs, and a torso field.

• She discusses the importance of trail cameras in capturing rare orb photos and the excitement of seeing orbs in motion.

• April shows a variety of orb photos, including those that shape-shift and those captured by trail cameras.

• She emphasizes the importance of going frame by frame to capture orb photos and the variety of colors and shapes they take.





Thank you to April for making the thumbnail.





