EPOCH TV | Biden WH was Involved in Trump Raid; FLA Grand Jury on Child Trafficking
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
85 views • 04/13/2023

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Biden White House Was Involved in Trump Raid; Florida Grand Jury Accuses Admin of Child Trafficking

WATCH THE FULL LIVE:

https://ept.ms/PoliticalPersecutionCR_YT


The Biden White House played a role in the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. New documents reveal that the investigations into Trump may have had political involvement. The new findings could damage other criminal cases against the former president.


Meanwhile, the Biden administration is being accused of child trafficking and other alleged crimes related to mass immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. The findings were detailed in a report published by Florida’s statewide prosecutor’s office, and expose how government funding and federal agencies are supporting networks of coyotes and cartels involved in various forms of human trafficking.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.


Keywords
biden regimeepoch tvjosh philippcross roadstrump mar a lago raid
