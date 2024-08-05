© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8/4/2024
2 Kings 3:5-24 God Will Always Defend Israel
Intro: Today Israel is in a modern day war with Moab. Hamas and Hezbollah. They may not be direct descendants but the battle is the same. Evil leaders who hate Israel. In 2 Kings Israel is divided into two lands. Israel to the north and Judah to the south. Israel never had a good king. Judah had four. Jehoshaphat is one of them. For this battle against the Moabites three kings united. Israel, Judah and Edom to defeat the Moabites.