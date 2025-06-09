Ukrainians report a massive transfer of Russian troops to the Sumy region

"More than 10 self-propelled guns, air defense systems and columns of 40+ trucks with ammunition and manpower. We are recording a massive and largest transfer of military equipment from Crimea/Kherson region" — enemy resources write.

Also, Ukrainian sources drew attention to the appearance of a new tactical sign in the marking of military equipment: a triangle within a triangle.

Russia Deploys New AI-Equipped Kamikaze Drone in Sumy Sector, According to Ukrainian Sources

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence (GUR), Russia has developed and deployed a new strike drone powered by artificial intelligence, designated V2U. The drone reportedly has the ability to autonomously search for and select targets without human input.

Ukrainian sources claim the V2U is already being used on the Sumy front, where Russian forces continue to advance.

The drone is said to be equipped with a Chinese Leetop A203 mini-computer, based on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin AI platform. Most of the other internal components are also reportedly sourced from China.

Ukrainian reports further allege that the drone uses onboard visual data comparison—matching live footage to preloaded imagery of terrain—and can also be manually controlled in FPV mode via a SIM card from a Ukrainian mobile network.

Ukrainian Regime Strikes Civilian Building in Kursk Region — One Killed, Several Injured

Ukrainian forces hit another civilian site in Russia’s Kursk region — this time a House of Culture in the town of Rylsk.

One staff member was killed, and at least three others were injured.

Local sources report the strike was carried out using a U.S.-supplied HIMARS system.