The scenes show the insane retaliation by the Iranian Armed Forces on Saturday night, Israeli air defenses suffered, missiles penetrated them and hit their targets, wreaking havoc over Haifa. As Iranian missiles rained down on Haifa, it is a reminder that “international law” or “global institutions” do nothing to safeguard Iranian security, as Israel began its unprovoked attacks. “Our targets are focused on targets in the occupied territories, and we do not seek to expand the war unless it is forced upon us. We do not want war, but engage in diplomacy, and the war was forced upon us,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed. From the heart of Haifa, the port city that is Israeli military and economic lifeline, guided and hypersonic ballistic missiles, perhaps Iranian largest response on Israel so far, reportedly devastated military sites, struck air defense sites, and another critical infrastructure. Haifa was terrified after seeing the Iranian missiles fall on their targets, as settlers evacuate themselves to their bunkers.

Most of the missiles launched by Iran during this wave are believed to be 20-30 year old models, using up their old stockpile to fooling enemy air defenses. But the new generation of missile, Haj Qassem, appeared to be flying fast, hitting Haifa with great precision, then the power went out! "At that time, Haifa was hit by 40 missiles. However, the Iron Dome was unable to cope with it, and many of the missiles managed to penetrate it. Until now, Israel has never faced such heavy missiles," quoted veteran military journalist Alexei Borzenko. Iranian own missile technology, such as Haj Qassem, has improved significantly, allowing for such accuracy without foreign assistance, used here for the first time. The Israeli military's attempts to claim that the Iranian attack was ineffective due to air defenses are sounding increasingly untenable.

The stunning scenes of Iranian missiles, showing direct impact on the port city, are irritating for Israel and are trying hard to play the "victim" card. Visual reports show fires spreading in the city, and Haifa Port and Oil Refinery were hit, including the ammonia depot. This is the largest oil processing facility, processing 30 percent of all fuel using in Israel, operated by BAZAN Group in Haifa Bay, has been destroyed and burned. The situation in the city is bad, with large fires still burning, and more burning outside the camera frame.

