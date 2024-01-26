Proof of morning visit by alien girl not aliengirl111 that would be scary

Recent capture bedroom camera in non IR proved to Paul he saw of a tall #blonde #apparition #alien #ufos

sample clip from the main show see it in full using link at bottom

live 161 chat UFOs with Paul episode.

backstory

Alien visitations started to happen Feb 2020 after being

in the field working with credible people in the UAP

field of research.

I woke up in 2020 to find Greys injecting me.. I had at the time

a crippling back pain which vanished over night and

never came back "no pun"

I had some evidence in form of a leaking lump where injection

was and what looks like 3 holes in triangle

i did an experiment later seeing if could get them to come back

but I thought this time I try to see if nordic tall whites exist as

I was scared of the greys coming back frankly!

I asked if any tall whites existed show yourself to me

only in day time no sneaking about at night.

months went by, when I had a set of 3 events over a month between 10am to 1pm

where I had tall whites appear in the house, Sadly I didnt have cameras

installed around the place back then.. but I wish I could of played it

back as it was an amazing experience.. I didnt believe tall whites

existing at all.. Ive covered all the details and drawn pics of the

experience if look for playlist pauls experiences

I know it sounds crazy off my rockers.. but

im anti drugs and pain killers I was not on any thing

sitting up drinking tea thats all

this one is different.. I was awoken as dawn came

some light in room but I had 2 cameras setup one in normal

light mode and other IR.. the IR was down! SD card corrupted

but this camera wasnt able to record via wifi to NVR

so 0 backup

however the other camera was backed up and this is what I got

I looked at video and though cant see a thing dam it..

I just grab some frames just before the event of waking

and deleted the video but keep frames only to work on

them more .. and to my surprise I got this result!

I dont care if dont believe it or me.. but confirmed to myself

I wasnt losing mind

Paul