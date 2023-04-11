DC Legislative Cannabis Update

The latest updates on cannabis legislation in Washington, DC will help keep you informed about the changing regulatory environment in the cannabis industry.





In this episode, we delve into the details of the latest legislative updates affecting the cannabis industry. Mr Fox is an expert in the field, providing insights into the implications of the new regulations for cannabis businesses in DC.





We also explore the challenges and opportunities that come with these changes and try to provide guidance on how to navigate them.





Whether you're a business owner, investor, or simply interested in the cannabis industry, you're going to want to tune in to this episode and join the conversation on The Green Rush!





The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.





This week we discuss: Cannabis Regulations





Guest:

Morgan Fox, Political Director, NORML

https://www.linkedin.com/in/morgan-fox-a3b25a11/





Hosts:

*Jimmy Young, Pro Cannabis Media

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jimmy-young

*Doug Miller, Maja Essentials Adult Wellness Cafe

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dougiefreshpicks

*Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





