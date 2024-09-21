Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn! 🍂 🤩🐶

The summer garden is winding down, but the autumn plantings are growing well. It was a very strange growing season from spring this year as some things such as zucchini didn’t do so well. Still, the jalapeños and kabocha squash seems to be doing well.

I also made a delicious honey-mustard baked chicken dish this week and here’s the link: Honey Mustard Chicken Recipe:

https://youtu.be/duYwAwG3zIc?si=LUX9DNDWMJz0rSgA

"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 🤩🐶