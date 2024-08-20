The ROCK, Jesus Christ, shatters all man-made kingdoms.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #111; Within Daniel chapter 2, we see the prophetic statue pointing us to the future BEAST SYSTEM. The feet of clay and iron highlight seeds of Satan and children of GOD in the current age we now live in. Prophecy surrounding the coming end times comes to life in some of this scripture, the Believer needs to study and gain discernment for what is going to unfold.