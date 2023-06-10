Getting to the Root -- Radicalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Big Picture -- why I choose the subjects I talk about. Radicalism is "getting to the root" of the problem. Unless we clear away the rubble and get down to bedrock, nothing will come of our efforts. I resurrection of Christendom requires rebuilding the foundations laid down in the Book of Genesis (the Seed of the Serpent) and identifying the enemies of Jesus Christ as the enemies of Christian nations.