BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Feudalism Never Existed: The Tyranny of a Construct | Medieval History Documentary by Viator in Terra
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 03/10/2023

How Feudalism Never Existed: The Tyranny of a Construct | Medieval History Documentary
by Viator in Terra

Medieval societies were heterogeneous, not just between but even within realms and domains. A king’s power was not absolute, elites and nobility were informal and were neither legally nor formally hereditary, and popular legitimacy formed an important role in succession. Societies and communities were largely autonomous, had their own leaders chosen by whatever method, and relied more on their members than governance by a duke, or count, or even the king.

0:00 Introduction

3:22 The Tyranny of a Construct

8:42 Two Feudal Connotations

21:53 Vassals, Fiefs, and Feudal Things

26:37 Vassalage and Medieval Social Institutions

35:49 Public and Private Affairs in Medieval Society

40:44 Nobility as an Informal Institution

50:57 Doing Away with Vassalage

57:21 Fiefs and Medieval Property Institutions

1:06:38 Before the Crisis of the 12th Century

1:15:26 Crisis, Bureaucracy, and Lawyers

1:26:57 Summary

Keywords
feudalismdocumentary bynever existedthe tyrannyof a constructmedieval historyviatorin terra
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy