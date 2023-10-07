BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Do People Seek A Saviour? - Dr Bryan Ardis Talks To Gareth Icke Tonight
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
1
297 views • 10/07/2023

David Icke

10/6/2023

On the show this week, Dr Bryan Ardis is back to discuss his healing for the ages conference, and the return of Covid. Australian senate candidate Debra Yuille is here to talk about the state of Australia, and who is making the decisions there? Journalist James Roguski is here to discuss the WHOs pandemic treaty and what the amendments mean for all of us. And the president of Australia’s freedom party Morgan Jonas, comes on to discuss the resignation of Dan Andrews, and how we can use the political system, to our advantage.

Thats Gareth Icke Tonight, Thursday 7pm Uk - https://www.ickonic.com

Keywords
trumpfoodcdchealing5gdetoxdavid ickedewsheddingfarmshydrogen peroxidebioweaponcurcumintomatoesinjectiongareth ickecovid vaccinemrnagrapefruitsnake venomdr bryan ardisnicotin patch
