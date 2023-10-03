Mass Vaccination and the MURDER of our CHILDREN - Part 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Following the inexplicable " vaccination" of our children with the experimental covid vaccine, the powers that be are now trying to distance themselves in their roles of coercing and mandating these failed toxic products. Why? Because they know kids all across the globe ar dying from these poisonous shots.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984