BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Twenty-Eight Premature Babies Evacuated from War-Torn Gaza - arrived in Egypt after the Besieged Enclave's Indonesian Hospital Bombed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 11/21/2023

Twenty-eight premature babies evacuated from war-torn Gaza arrived in Egypt as the besieged enclave's health ministry says Israel has launched a deadly attack on the territory's Indonesian Hospital.

Adding:

Israel orders evacuation of Jordanian hospital in Gaza: Jordan 

The Jordanian government has announced that the Israeli regime forces ordered a Jordanian field hospital set up in the Gaza Strip to be evacuated as it continues its genocidal attacks on the Palestinian territory.

Adding:

More than 33,000 Palestinians injured so far in Gaza as Israel continues to pound medical centers.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy