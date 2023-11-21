Twenty-Eight Premature Babies Evacuated from War-Torn Gaza - arrived in Egypt after the Besieged Enclave's Indonesian Hospital Bombed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Twenty-eight premature babies evacuated from war-torn Gaza arrived in Egypt as the besieged enclave's health ministry says Israel has launched a deadly attack on the territory's Indonesian Hospital.
Israel orders evacuation of Jordanian hospital in Gaza: Jordan
The Jordanian government has announced that the Israeli regime forces ordered a Jordanian field hospital set up in the Gaza Strip to be evacuated as it continues its genocidal attacks on the Palestinian territory.
More than 33,000 Palestinians injured so far in Gaza as Israel continues to pound medical centers.