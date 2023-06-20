Fetterman & Biden... A Collapsed Bridge | Jesse Watters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden was supposed to be a one-term deal: a bridge to the next generation. But that bridge has blown up so he’s rolling the dice and running again.
Primetime did an investigation into the so-called Biden campaign and we found out there’s no campaign.
No headquarters, no finance department, and barely any staff. And you’re being lied to about it. But the country doesn’t care because being lied to feels better.
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1670949001548509184