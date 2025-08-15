USAID Corruption Plus Collapsing World Oxygen Supply: It's NOT CO2 w/ Kieran Kelly

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

CEO of Ocean Integrity Group, Kieran Kelly, joins me to discuss the crisis unfolding in our oceans. Plankton—responsible for roughly 70% of the planet’s oxygen—are dying under the weight of microplastics flooding the seas. Those same particles are in our air, soil and food, driving damaging health issues we can’t ignore.

We also discuss a personal story he had encountering USAID and their corrupt practices.

You can follow Kelly on LinkedIn @ Kieran Kelly

