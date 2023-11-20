Snowden: They Are Watching You

Political Dissident Edward Snowden talks about Democracy in an interview by Col. Lawrence Wilkerson of William & Mary. Taped live on 4/18/2017 at William & Mary. Special thanks to the William & Mary Media Council.





CITIZENFOUR (2014) Full Documentary About NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden -- The End of Privacy Is Here

https://rumble.com/v3waadg-citizen-four-2014-full-documentary-about-nsa-whistleblower-edward-snowden-t.html







