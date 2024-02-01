Stuart Hooper on The Hrvoje Morić Show - 31 January 2024

On today's show, insightful intellectual Stuart Hooper reports on the US Navy lowering their entrance requirements, comments on the showdown taking place at the southern border in Texas, and gives his full analysis of the unfolding situation in the Middle East which threatens to spiral out of control and lead to WW3 as neocons are pushing for war with Iran while the Israel-Hamas conflict continues and the crisis in Gaza only worsens.





GUEST OVERVIEW: Stuart J. Hooper is a Lecturer & PhD Researcher studying the military industrial complex, elites, war, and globalism. He is published on numerous news websites and in academic journals, and provides regular commentary on foreign policy news on his YouTube channel and X/Twitter https://twitter.com/StuartJHooper https://www.youtube.com/StuartJHooper