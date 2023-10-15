BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The War against the Western World and the White Race
America at War
America at War
103 views • 10/15/2023

White Genocide


If you are unaware of the Evil in this world, it will kill you!

All of you who are claiming that Israel is "justified" in committing
Genocide against #Palestine... Just beware, YOU are a target as well

Gently pull your head from your a** and WAKE UP!
The killing started years ago!

There is nothing quite like seeing people who will assist in their enemy
in their own destruction, and the destruction of their entire race and culture

Hosea 4:6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.

Isaiah 5:13 Therefore my people are gone into captivity, because they have no knowledge: and their honourable men are famished, and their multitude dried up with thirst.

This is a short clip from "THE ARCHITECT - PART ONE" by DomDocuments. I highly recommend that you watch and share it!
https://odysee.com/@Domerilo:0/THE-ARCHITECT-PART-ONE:5?r=8AKVgYMRczZFTsAcGVdEXboRFLr473YX&c 

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Xephula  https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw 

You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!

racism news evil communism propaganda israel palestine war genocide marxism bolshevik critical race theory
