First Saturdays Devotion - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 125 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Feb, 2024





It is God's will for you to be a part of His mission to bring the Kingdom of Heaven to earth. To accomplish this mission, God has given you personally two great spiritual weapons of our times: Mary and Jesus, the Divine Mercy. Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, as he shares how God’s manifested mercy in the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary are our only way out of the mess the world is in today. Then join Fr. Chris in conversation with the Zannetti brothers, Gene and Fr. Gregory @spiritualstrengthcatholic7887) on the importance of the First Saturday devotion and the message of Our Lady of Fatima to our world today.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 125: First Saturdays Devotion





