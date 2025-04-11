Uncovering the Truth Behind Social Security Fraud

In this episode of The Mike Lindell Show, host Vanessa Broussard highlights the major revelations surrounding Social Security fraud and the actions taken by leaders like Elon Musk and Doge to eliminate abuse in the system. The episode also delves into the controversies surrounding illegal immigration and the alleged misuse of Social Security benefits by millions under previous administrations, including fraudulent practices tied to work authorizations and voting rights for non-citizens.

Additionally, viewers are brought up to speed on President Trump's recent executive orders focused on strengthening election integrity and addressing the roles of sanctuary cities in harboring illegal immigrants. The discussion touches on state efforts to combat these changes and the federal government's push to ensure compliance.

The episode concludes with breaking news coverage of a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, with reports detailing the tragic incident and the emergency response efforts underway. Stay tuned for more updates on these pressing issues.