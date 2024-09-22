THE HOLY SCRIPTURES IS NOT THE HOLY BIBLE, 2 OF 2, 2 Timothy 3:16; Matthew 26:54,56, Sabbath Service, 20240914

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
1. John 2:22
When therefore he was risen from the dead, his disciples remembered that he had said this unto them; and they believed the scripture, and the word which Jesus had said. Amen!
2. John 5:39
Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me. Amen!
3. John 7:38
He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water. Amen!
4. John 7:42
Hath not the scripture said, That Christ cometh of the seed of David, and out of the town of Bethlehem, where David was? Amen!
* * * *
Learn more at:
First Century Gospel Church:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email: [email protected]