THE HOLY SCRIPTURES IS NOT THE HOLY BIBLE, 2 OF 2, 2 Timothy 3:16; Matthew 26:54,56, Sabbath Service, 20240914
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
27 views • 7 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


1.  John 2:22

When therefore he was risen from the dead, his disciples remembered that he had said this unto them; and they believed the scripture, and the word which Jesus had said. Amen!

2.  John 5:39

Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me. Amen!

3.  John 7:38

He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water. Amen!

4.  John 7:42

Hath not the scripture said, That Christ cometh of the seed of David, and out of the town of Bethlehem, where David was? Amen!


* * * *

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]    

bibleeternal lifeinspirationtruthscripturerightholyprofitprophetstonemarvelteachheadcornerdoctrinesearchbelievetestifytransgresschosencorrectiondanielinstructionholy ghostreproof
