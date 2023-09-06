BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Evil Men
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
92 views • 09/06/2023

November 28th, 2021

"Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day; Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday. A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee." Psalm 91:5-7

Though evil men encamp around us, we must hold steadfast and trust our lives in the Lord. People are dying from these mRNA vaccines and it is our job to warn people without fear. Only truth can set people free from the wicked plots of the evildoer, so spread truth without fear or hesitation!

vaccinebill gatesfaucidean odlecovidevil men
