Lesson 7: Mission to My Neighbor

Memory Text: “He answered, ‘ “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind”; and, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” ’ ” (Luke 10:27, NIV)

We all know the text: “ ‘ “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind” ’ ” (Luke 10:27, NIV). Yet, our love for God can become superficial if we say that we love God but do not obey Him. We think that we love God, but how is this love demonstrated in our day-to-day life? Loving God requires full commitment of our heart, soul, body, and mind—daily. Anyone can say that he or she loves God; doing it, however, requires conscious effort.

However, even though loving God is good and important, God also wants us to love others, because our love for others reflects our love for God, and it does so in a powerful and very real way. First John 4:20 states, “If someone says, ‘I love God,’ and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen, how can he love God whom he has not seen?” (NKJV). Paul also says in Galatians 5:14 that “all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself’ ” (NKJV).

This week we will be learning how this lesson can be applied in our lives.

Affiliate YouTube Channels:

1. NASF-ZASF Live® (@nzasflive): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9IPs20pH6PcVLZSgUQznQ

2. Present Truth Talk Show (P2TS Live®) [@presenttruthtakeshow]: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkN2oActEZz7m3SUru6CkQ

Facebook pages:

1. Nanjing Adventist Students Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingadventiststudentsfellowship/

2. Nanjing-Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Our alternative YouTube platforms are:

1. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/p2tslive

2. Odysee: https://Odysee.com/p2tslive/

3. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2609982

4. P2TSLive Community (BitChute): https://p2tslive.locals.com/

Twitter:

1. https://twitter.com/presenttruth/

2. https://twitter.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Helpful reading materials:

1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eHKxTS9wEpxY7tMc5UGfjtCtsaO7Rs4R?usp=share_link

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LeSvNzgx9raVCjoIQKXih1lzoFMQuWqY?usp=share_link

3. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18JmSWTBspRkG55TKzhEHZfJBJGQ0m4I1?usp=sharing

4. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12L9F-XBh1TGxPhHvU3H67V3bmOaiuCrV?usp=sharing

Access your personal copy of the ASSBG (PDF, MS Word, or PowerPoint) through the following links:

1. Study resources: https://www.sabbathschoolpersonalministries.org/international

2. Slides: https://www.fustero.es/index_en.php

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@p2tslive

Kindly comment, share, subscribe, like, follow, and help grow our viewership. Send support, personal questions, prayer requests, and suggestions to [email protected] and [email protected]