David Friedman, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel under Trump, praised the administration for jailing and deporting critics of Israel during a conference on combatting anti-Semitism in Jerusalem.
“We’re not going to convince them,” he said. “But we can deport them, jail them, make their lives miserable… cut off their funding—and that’s what the Trump administration is doing for the first time.”
Source @Real World News
