INAUGURATION of KING TRUMP, Covenant with DEATH and HELL
End the global reset
213 views • 8 months ago

We about 3 or 4 days away from the inauguration of America's hero Donald Trump. Are things going to get better or are they going to get worse? I am here to tell you they are going to get worse and not better. And taking a look at some scriptures we can see that is going to be the case. It is already the case. America the Babylon is already under judgment. And waiting on Trump to solve our problems for is one The Bible is within our grip to read and understand. The US government cannot solve our problems. Only the father in heaven can do that. But yet man still goes to the government for its help. It has made a covenant with death and hell and I'm going to explain more about that in this video. And where the course of events are going to be taking us

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For more prophetic understanding you can go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

trumpelectioninauguration dayjan 20th
