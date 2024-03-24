Red Pill Nation Hangout #365

1. 7:57 Joe Rogan Scammed by guest via Innocence Project

2. 18:17 Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested on international warrants from Britain

3. 37:26 Hollywood Section

A) Academy Awards Review

B) Disney cancels Eternals 2, Captain Marvel 3, Ant Man 4, & She Hulk season 2

C) Disney fires Woke X-Men 97 and Blade Showrunner

4. 1:20:23 TikTok ban might be a Trojan Horse

5. 1:36:35 Nex Benedict cause of death released. It was Suicide Libs of TicTok not involved





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5





https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/