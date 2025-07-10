BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
YOUR PETS KEEP REINFECTING YOU WITH PARASITES!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
688 followers
2
122 views • 2 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Fenbendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fenbendazole.html


The Fenbendazole Aggressive Parasite Detox Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4cS5CGz

The Fenbendazole (Cat) Parasite Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UBb6Oo

The Fenbendazole (Dog) Parasite Protocols - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UDasjJ


My Fenbendazole Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/fenbendazolecancerbullet


YOUR PETS KEEP REINFECTING YOU WITH PARASITES!


So many people are becoming aware of how parasites are infecting a lot of people's bodies and having a broad spectrum of detrimental effects on people's health and body holistically.


One common thing people with pets experience when trying to treat parasitic infections on their own is that no matter how long they use things to detoxify from parasites effectively, they keep getting reinfected with parasites from their pets, such as cats and dogs, without even knowing it.


In today's video, "YOUR PETS KEEP REINFECTING YOU WITH PARASITES!" I talk extensively about how house pets are reinfecting you with parasites, how they contract parasitic infections, and why you should be treating them for parasites and yourself at the same time, and the specific treatment option I recommend you use.


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


Keywords
fenbendazole for catscat parasite detoxcan humans get parasites from dogscan humans get parasites from catsdog parasite detoxyour pets keep reinfecting you with parasitescan humans get worms from petscan humans get worms from house petscommon parasites in pets that can be transmitted to peoplecan humans get parasites from petsdog diseases transmitted to humanscan dog worms infect humansunderstanding canine parasitism worms and human healthzoonotic diseases from dogs human health impactsthe hidden dangers of parasites every pet owner should knowdog parasites transmitted to humanscat parasites transmitted to humansworms from dogs to humansworms from cats to humanshuman parasite detoxfenbendazole for dogs
