Do You Understand The Spiritual Isolation Of Elijah? Part 2
18 views • 03/31/2023

Do you understand that Elijah had no one to call family, friends and brethren?


This video is a continuation of the part 1, I have to work on what the pause button is in this app as it stopped rather than paused recording. It will take too long to join the video so if led you can watch this part.

Most people prefer a form of godliness which is why we are having a falling away from faith in Jesus which will present itself as revival for God in the last days ends with satan's one world religion.

tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
