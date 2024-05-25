Jerusalem: Keep your eyes on Jerusalem! Why?

JERUSALEM: it’s all about JERUSALEM!

Why is the city of Jerusalem so important of all the cities of the world?

The truth of the events now unfolding in Gaza in Israel is shrouded in secrecy and is a well-orchestrated plan by the rulers of darkness of this world.

“For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil” (Romans 13:3).

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places” (Ephesians 6:12).

Great deception is being used to hide what is really the work at hand!

The prince of this world, the devil aka Satan seeks to be as God sitting in the temple of God (2 Thessalonians 2:3-4.!

“Wherefore hear the word of the LORD, ye scornful men, that rule this people which is in Jerusalem” (Isaiah 28:14).

God chose to put his name only in the house built by Solomon, son of David at the time he reigned as king in Jerusalem (1 Kings 11:36).

“And unto his son will I give one tribe, that David my servant may have a light alway before me in Jerusalem, the city which I have chosen me to put my name there” (1 Kings 11:36).

Before Jesus, the Only Begotten Son of God comes the Antichrist, the seventh world king and Satan, the eighth world king must rule from JERUSALEM in the End of Years (Daniel 8:23–24) (Daniel 11:36–37) (Revelation 17:10-11)!

The city of Jerusalem will become the capital of the world, the center of the one world government because the eighth world king seeks to be as God sitting in the temple of God.

Lord Jesus says: “When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, standing where it ought not (whoso readeth, let him understand)” (Matthew 24:15).

Apostle Paul said: “Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition” (2 Thessalonians 2:3).

“Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God” (2 Thessalonians 2:4).

The End of years is soon coming and this is evident by the events now being played out in Gaza in Israel. unfortunately, at the expense of people’s lives!

The Israel-Gaza land is being reshaped with the displacement of millions of people because the land is needed for additional space for the coming capital of the world!

It’s all about JERUSALEM, the GREAT CITY, the coming World Capital of the Last and Seventh World Kingdom (Revelation 11:1-13; 17:1-18).

The world kings will build the palace in the mountains overlooking the Mediterranean and dead seas (Daniel 11:45).

The prophet Daniel said: “And in the latter time of their kingdom, when the transgressors are come to the full, a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up” (Daniel 8:23).

“Thus shall he do in the most strongholds with a strange god, whom he shall acknowledge and increase with glory: and he shall cause them to rule over many, and shall divide the land for gain” (Daniel 11:39).

“And he shall plant the tabernacles of his palace between the seas in the glorious holy mountain” (Daniel 11:45).

“And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practice, and shall destroy the mighty and the holy people” (Daniel 8:24).

“And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?” (Revelation 13:4).

“And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).

God’s Elect will worship only God in the name of Jesus!

“For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:24).

“Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).

“Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen” (Ephesians 3:21).

We must always keep steadfast in our faith of JESUS because the End of years is coming: The signs are everywhere (Matthew 24:3-31) (Revelation 13:1-8, 10-18).

“Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto [ETERNAL LIFE]” (Jude 1:21).



“For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Thessalonians 5:9).

“Now unto the King eternal, immortal, invisible, the only wise God, be honour and glory for ever and ever. Amen” (1 Timothy 1:17).

© Ministry of Paradise 2024. All scriptures are from the Authorized King James version of the Holy Bible. In glory of the Father; the Son and the Holy Spirit: Amen.












