The KING Was A Healer! The Future of Frequency Medicine: Gail Lynn ATP Media with KAren Swain

See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-6Yq

Gail's journey towards becoming a pioneer in the realm of frequency healing and energy medicine was born out of personal adversity. Gail Lynn’s pursuit of healing knowledge culminated in the creation of the Harmonic Egg, an immersive healing chamber that integrates cutting-edge light and sound technologies with the principles of sacred geometry and Tesla mathematics. This innovative approach has propelled frequency healing to unprecedented levels, offering a life-changing solution for individuals seeking to restore balance and vitality.





💜 Appreciate KAren's work Awakening Consciousness?

THANK YOU for your Support for the content. Share your appreciation on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain





💖 THANK YOU for SHARING these conversations, we present them to you completely FREE with no ads! Please spread the LOVE and Wisdom. BIG LOVE ks.





Visit KAren's website here https://karenswain.com/

Follow us on all our platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain

Join our Awakening Empowerment Network Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/AwakeningEmpowermentNetwork/





SHINE YOUR LIGHT Brightly JOIN US IN THE INNER SANCTUM

Join The Inner Sanctum monthly Online Gatherings. Meet some of the wonderful guests KAren has had on ATP Media and be supported by a tribe of like minded spiritual teachers and seekers.

Join here... http://karenswain.com/inner-sanctum/





Spiritual Teacher, Psychic Medium and Channel, KAren helps you align with your Soul's calling. KAren Swain is a Channel, Mentor, Spiritual Teacher and Way-shower for the expansion of our Powers of Deliberate Creation, invites other teachers and experiencers to ATP Media to expand the conversation of how to evolve human consciousness, expand human potential, overcome adversity, advance human society as we transition to the next evolutionary step in human evolution. Enjoy our conversations. BIG LOVE ksx





HashTags

========

#frequency #SoundLight #HumanPotential #Enlightenment #Spirituality #Quantum #SpiritualAwakening #Angels #Awakening #Hypnotherapy #EnergyHealing #healing #Channelling #Afterlife #StarSeeds #spiritualpodcast #StarChildren #telepathy #starseed #PsychicAbilities #SpiritualTeachers #DeliberateCreation #ascension #NewEarth