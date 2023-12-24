Create New Account
Moses Calendar found hidden in the book of Acts
The Qodesh Calendar
The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery 2012. Moses calendar found chronologically hidden within Apostle Paul's Acts 20:6-7 Journey to Troas serves as a warning in these last day.

The calendar discovery exposes the true history of the inter-testament era, the disciples and Apostles kept all the Lev 23 'Feasts & Sabbaths' some 20+ years after the death and resurrection. This explains and proves Acts 2:1 is a 'firewall' in scripture, that only His elect will understand, stand under His commandments, judgments & right-rulings.

Judaism has NEVER kept the Sabbaths and Feast days of Moses, likewise, Christianity has never observed the Calendar Messiah created and died on! Both are found to be much later religions than the history books claim.

Apocalypse Now, a new series explaining the discovery of 'the hidden calendar of God' used by the Prophets & Apostles, is well able to interpret past biblical dates in scripture, is that which is to come in the last days.

False history of the Jews and Christian church exposed by using chronological evidences from scripture alone.

TQC e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

TQC 3.7: The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3

 

