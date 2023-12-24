Moses Calendar found hidden in the book of Acts

The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery 2012. Moses calendar found chronologically hidden within Apostle Paul's Acts 20:6-7 Journey to Troas serves as a warning in these last day.
The calendar discovery exposes the
true history of the inter-testament era, the disciples and Apostles
kept all the Lev 23 'Feasts & Sabbaths' some 20+ years after the
death and resurrection. This explains and proves Acts 2:1 is a 'firewall' in scripture, that only His elect will understand, stand under His commandments, judgments & right-rulings.
Judaism has NEVER kept the Sabbaths and
Feast days of Moses, likewise, Christianity has never observed the
Calendar Messiah created and died on! Both are found to be much later
religions than the history books claim.
Apocalypse Now, a new series
explaining the discovery of 'the hidden calendar of God' used by the
Prophets & Apostles, is well able to interpret past biblical dates in
scripture, is that which is to come in the last days.
False history of the Jews and Christian church exposed by using chronological evidences from scripture alone.
TQC e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P
TQC 3.7: The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3
